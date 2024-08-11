’Can’t let you cross border even if...’: BSF officer’s appeal to Bangladeshis seeking to enter India goes viral | Watch

Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora Sunday shared the video of Border Security Force (BSF) officials at the India-Bangladesh border patiently explaining to refugees—trying to cross the international border—that they (illegal immigrants) cannot be allowed to cross over the border. The peace and serenity displayed by the BSF officials during this humanitarian crisis have gathered a lot of praise and admiration from the netizens.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video by The Indian Express, the Rajya Sabha MP despite the situation on the India-Bangladesh border as “heartbreaking.”

“This video of a #BSF officer calmly explaining to Bangladeshis why they can’t enter India illegally is heartbreaking, inspirational & reassuring all at once.”

The Shiv Sena leader said it is reassuring to know the government is committed to securing borders of the country.

“Heartbreaking to see the desperation; inspirational to witness the officer’s calm composure; reassuring to know the government is committed to securing India’s borders,” Deora posted.

In the Indian Express video, approximately 1,000 refugees can be seen waiting in the waist-deep river water at the international border and the BSF officials interacting with the groups, reportedly Bangladeshi nationals, seeking refuge in India.

“Listen to me, listen to what I am saying… We all know the problems you are facing; the whole world knows, there is a need for discussion, we cannot solve issues in such a manner,” a BSF official can be heard addressing the Bangladeshi refugees on the loudspeaker.

— Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) August 11, 2024

“We cannot let you cross the border even if we want to,” he says.

The crowd starts shouting.

“Please listen to me, nothing will come out of shouting. The whole world knows of the issue at hand but there is still a need to discuss it. Once those talks happen, we can decide what to do about your status and protection and, accordingly, take steps. As you can see, our senior officers are here as well. But, if you tell us to let you in immediately, is that possible?,” the BSF officer responds to the shouting.

“So, I request you on our behalf, on behalf of my seniors who cannot speak the language, to return because we cannot solve this in an hour or two,” he said.

“Please let us in, they’ll burn our homes and torture us”, shouted refugees.

The official then said that his senior officers had discussed the situation with their Bangladesh counterparts and that the grievances of those wanting to enter India would be heard.