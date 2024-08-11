’Can’t let you cross border even if...’: BSF officer’s appeal to Bangladeshis seeking to enter India goes viral | Watch

Sena leader Milind Deora on Sunday shared a video of BSF officials patiently explaining to refugees—trying to cross the India-Bangladesh border—that they cannot be allowed to cross. The peace and serenity displayed by the BSF officials during this humanitarian crisis have gathered a lot of praise

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published11 Aug 2024, 07:59 PM IST
'Can't let you cross border even if...': BSF officer's appeal to Bangladeshis seeking to enter India goes viral | Watch
’Can’t let you cross border even if...’: BSF officer’s appeal to Bangladeshis seeking to enter India goes viral | Watch(SansadTV)

Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora Sunday shared the video of Border Security Force (BSF) officials at the India-Bangladesh border patiently explaining to refugees—trying to cross the international border—that they (illegal immigrants) cannot be allowed to cross over the border. The peace and serenity displayed by the BSF officials during this humanitarian crisis have gathered a lot of praise and admiration from the netizens.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video by The Indian Express, the Rajya Sabha MP despite the situation on the India-Bangladesh border as “heartbreaking.”

“This video of a #BSF officer calmly explaining to Bangladeshis why they can’t enter India illegally is heartbreaking, inspirational & reassuring all at once.”

Also Read | Hasina’s son flags ‘mob rule’ in Bangladesh; interim govt warns media shutdown

The Shiv Sena leader said it is reassuring to know the government is committed to securing borders of the country.

“Heartbreaking to see the desperation; inspirational to witness the officer’s calm composure; reassuring to know the government is committed to securing India’s borders,” Deora posted.

In the Indian Express video, approximately 1,000 refugees can be seen waiting in the waist-deep river water at the international border and the BSF officials interacting with the groups, reportedly Bangladeshi nationals, seeking refuge in India.

Also Read | Bangladesh gets new chief justice: Refaat Ahmed sworn-in after Obaidul quits

“Listen to me, listen to what I am saying… We all know the problems you are facing; the whole world knows, there is a need for discussion, we cannot solve issues in such a manner,” a BSF official can be heard addressing the Bangladeshi refugees on the loudspeaker.

“We cannot let you cross the border even if we want to,” he says.

The crowd starts shouting.

“Please listen to me, nothing will come out of shouting. The whole world knows of the issue at hand but there is still a need to discuss it. Once those talks happen, we can decide what to do about your status and protection and, accordingly, take steps. As you can see, our senior officers are here as well. But, if you tell us to let you in immediately, is that possible?,” the BSF officer responds to the shouting.

Also Read | Bangladesh garment factories to western buyers: You can rely on us

“So, I request you on our behalf, on behalf of my seniors who cannot speak the language, to return because we cannot solve this in an hour or two,” he said.

“Please let us in, they’ll burn our homes and torture us”, shouted refugees.

The official then said that his senior officers had discussed the situation with their Bangladesh counterparts and that the grievances of those wanting to enter India would be heard.

Also Read | Regional geopolitics:Events in Bangladesh make India’s balancing act even harder

It is important to note that Bangladeshi Hindus—the largest minority faith in mostly Muslim Bangladesh—have been facing violence and arson following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh and, as a result, fleeing from the country.

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 07:59 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia’Can’t let you cross border even if...’: BSF officer’s appeal to Bangladeshis seeking to enter India goes viral | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,544.00697.00
      Chennai
      71,753.00906.00
      Delhi
      71,405.00418.00
      Kolkata
      71,126.00-766.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue