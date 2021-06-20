OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Can't pay 4 lakh to kin of Covid-19 victims: Centre tells Supreme Court

The Centre filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court in response to petitions seeking compensation of 4 lakh to family members of those who died due to Covid-19, reports news agency ANI.

In the affidavit filed, the Centre has said that due to financial constraints and other factors, ex-gratia amount can't be paid to the kin of Covid-19 victims.

The Centre, however, made clear that it had already made payments and a slew of government measures have been introduced for the needy persons.

The Centre also further submitted to the apex court in its affidavit that the Union and all the state governments have spent huge amounts for needy persons, to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and that their finances are overstretched.

The Centre’s affidavit came in response to a PIL seeking 'minimum standards of relief' and ex-gratia payment to Covid-19 deceased.

Meanwhile, India recorded less than 60,000 new coronavirus infections after 81 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,98,81,965, while the active cases further reduced to 7,29,243, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

A total of 58,419 fresh infections were reported in a day.

The death toll climbed to 3,86,713 with 1,576 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 63 days.

The active cases further declined to 7,29,243.

