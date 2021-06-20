Can't pay 4 lakh to kin of Covid-19 victims: Centre tells Supreme Court

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre, however, made clear that it had already made payments and a slew of government measures have been introduced for the needy persons.
The Centre also further submitted to the apex court in its affidavit that the Union and all the state governments have spent huge amounts for needy persons, to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and that their finances are overstretched.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Centre’s affidavit came in response to a PIL seeking 'minimum standards of relief' and ex-gratia payment to Covid-19 deceased.
Meanwhile, India recorded less than 60,000 new coronavirus infections after 81 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,98,81,965, while the active cases further reduced to 7,29,243, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
A total of 58,419 fresh infections were reported in a day.