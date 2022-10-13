Legendary former Indian Men's cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly's stint as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president is set to end on 18 October, 2022.
After a period of three years as president, Ganguly will make way for India's 1983 World Cup-winning team member Roger Binny to take up the position.
At an event on Thursday, Sourav Ganguly said that it was great seeing both sides of the coin as a player and as an administrator.
"I was president of Cricket Association Bengal for 5 yrs & served as president of BCCI for 3 yrs. After tenure gets over, you've to go. You can't play & remain an administrator forever. It was great seeing both sides of the coin as a player & administrator," said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.
"One cannot stay in administration forever," he added.
Ganguly was offered the position of Indian premiere League (IPL) chairman as current chief Brijesh Patel set to turn 70 in November this year, which will create a vacancy. However, Ganguly refused to take the position and said ‘he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution’.
"Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," a BCCI person familiar with the matter told news agency PTI.
Jay Shah will continue as BCCI Secretary for his second consecutive term. Shah is also expected to replace Ganguly as India's representative at the ICC Board.
