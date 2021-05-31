The West Bengal government has refused to releases Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, as was directed by the Centre. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said: "West Bengal Government can't release and is not releasing its Chief Secretary (Alapan Bandyopadhyay) at this critical hours."

She requested Prime Minister Modi to withdraw, recall, reconsider the decision and rescind latest so-called order issued earlier. She also said that she was shocked and stunned by unilateral order' recalling her Chief Secretary.

Also Read | BJP-led Centre pursuing vendetta politics: Mamata to PM Modi after meeting row

On May 28, the Centre had recalled Alapan Bandyopadhyay and asked the Mamata Banerjee government to relieve the officer immediately. The order faced immediate resistance from the ruling TMC, which termed it as "forced deputation".

A 1987-batch IAS officer, Bandyopadhyay was scheduled to retire on May 31. However, he was granted a three-month extension by chief minister Banerjee following a nod from the Centre.

Also Read | Centre recalls Bengal chief secretary, asks him to report in Delhi on May 31

Mamata Banerjee had written to PM Modi urging him to grant her chief secretary an extension for at least six months considering his experience of handling the Covid pandemic.

However, last week, the Personnel Ministry said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved the placement of the services of Bandyopadhyay with Government of India "with immediate effect". The ministry asked the state government to relieve the officer with immediate effect, and also directed Bandyopadhyay to report to the Department of Personnel and Training, North Block, New Delhi by 10 am on May 31.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.