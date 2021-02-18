The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the suo motu proceedings in the sexual harassment case against then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

The top court had registered the suo-motu case back in 2019 on SG Tushar Mehta's request to examine the alleged conspiracy against the judiciary in the wake of sexual harassment allegations that had surfaced against Justice Gogoi.

The possibility of a conspiracy against Justice Gogoi could not be ruled out, the top court said, adding that such a conspiracy could be linked to Justice Gogoi's decisions, including his views on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The SC made the decision based on the report of former Justice AK Patnaik, who had been tasked with probing a larger conspiracy in the allegations against Justice Gogoi and "whether middlemen and fixers working with disgruntled court officials were trying to fix judges".

AK Patnaik panel was not able to get electronic records like WhatsApp messages to probe conspiracy to frame ex-CJI Gogoi, Justice Kaul-led bench said today.

"The Justice Patnaik report acknowledges the existence of a conspiracy against the ex-Chief Justice and it cannot be ruled out," the top court said, adding that two years have passed since the matter first came to light.

The SC bench of Justices SK Kaul, AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, in its order, also said since the in-house inquiry committee has gone into the merit of sexual harassment charges and that "no purpose would be served in continuing the suo motu proceedings."

"Certain tough administrative decisions were taken to streamline the process in the registry," it added.

Disposing off the case, the SC stated, "We are of the view no true purpose would be served. Pleadings are closed and suo motu disposed of. The report be put in sealed cover."

The court made it clear that the internal committee had already given a clean chit to the judge and recovery of evidence pertaining to an alleged conspiracy would now be unlikely.

