The court said that media discharges an important function in adding vitality to democracy and it cannot be restricted from covering court proceedings in any manner
The media has the right to cover court proceedings but senior judges should exercise restraint and not make off the cuff remarks, said Supreme Court on Thursday while listening to Election Commission's plea against Madras High Court.
A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud acknowledged that the high court's remarks were “harsh", but did not expunge them saying they do not form part of the judicial order.