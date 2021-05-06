Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Can't stop media from reporting': SC on Election Commission's plea

'Can't stop media from reporting': SC on Election Commission's plea

Premium
The Supreme Court
2 min read . 12:27 PM IST Staff Writer

The court said that media discharges an important function in adding vitality to democracy and it cannot be restricted from covering court proceedings in any manner

The media has the right to cover court proceedings but senior judges should exercise restraint and not make off the cuff remarks, said Supreme Court on Thursday while listening to Election Commission's plea against Madras High Court.

The media has the right to cover court proceedings but senior judges should exercise restraint and not make off the cuff remarks, said Supreme Court on Thursday while listening to Election Commission's plea against Madras High Court.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud acknowledged that the high court's remarks were “harsh", but did not expunge them saying they do not form part of the judicial order.

TRENDING STORIES See All

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud acknowledged that the high court's remarks were “harsh", but did not expunge them saying they do not form part of the judicial order.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The court also said that media discharges an important function in adding vitality to democracy and it cannot be restricted from covering court proceedings in any manner.

The bench, also comprising justice M R Shah, said: "“It will be retrograde to restrain HCs from making observations or gagging media from reporting observations."

Courts have to remain alive to evolving technology of media, it is not good, if it is restrained from reporting judicial proceedings, the bench said.

The top court further lauded high courts for commendable work done during Covid-19 and said they are effectively supervising pandemic management.

The EC had last week approached the top court against what it called "blatantly disparaging remarks" by the Madras HC over holding elections amid India's deadly second wave of Covid-19.

The Madras HC on 26 April had slammed the EC and said it "should probably be booked for murder" for allowing political rallies while the country reels under surging coronavirus infections.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Second wave of Covid-19 has hit India 'like a tsunami': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

3 min read . 12:01 PM IST
Premium

Kerala to impose lockdown from May 8 amid rise in Covid cases. Details here

1 min read . 11:29 AM IST
Premium

3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Tezpur

1 min read . 11:19 AM IST
Premium

Vaccine IP waiver could take months for WTO to negotiate-experts

3 min read . 11:04 AM IST

"Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of Covid-19. Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably," the Madras HC said in its observations.

The apex court had reserved its order on EC's plea earlier this week but stated that the commission's prayer to stop media from reporting oral observations is too far-fetched and can't be allowed.

The top court asked the EC to take Madras HC's observations in the right spirit.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!