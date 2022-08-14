'Can't thank Jhunjhunwala enough...': Akasa Air promises to honour his legacy

Dube, founder and CEO at Akasa Air, said, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning." He also mentioned about the billionaire investor being an early believer in the team and putting his trust and faith in them to build a world-class airline. As condolence messages pour in following the demise of Jhunjhunwala, known as the 'Big Bull' and 'Warren Buffett of India' for his investment acumen, Akasa Air will miss him much in terms of strategic guidance, the report said.