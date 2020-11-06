Cap may impact adoption of UPI, says Google Pay

“Digital payments in India is still in its infancy, and any interventions at this point should be made with a view to accelerating consumer choice and innovation. A choice-based and open model is key to drive this momentum. This announcement has come as a surprise and has implications for millions who use UPI for their daily payments and could impact the further adoption of UPI and the end goal of financial inclusion," said Sajith Sivanandan, business head, Google Pay and Next Billion User initiatives, India.