CAPA CEO calls for policy to ensure airlines maintain cash reserve - here's why

There should be policies in place to ensure that the Indian airlines' operators have at least 4-6 months of cash reserve for the continuity of operations, or else the industry will continue to be sick, according to the global consultancy and aviation firm CAPA.
There should be policies in place to ensure that the Indian airlines' operators have at least 4-6 months of cash reserve for the continuity of operations, or else the industry will continue to be sick, according to the global consultancy and aviation firm CAPA.
According to CAPA estimates, the domestic airline industry could post losses to the tune of USD 1.4 to 1.7 billion or more losses this fiscal year. IndiGo and SpiceJet have already reported losses of ₹1,064.30 crore and ₹789 crore respectively in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, as per PTI reports.
According to CAPA estimates, the domestic airline industry could post losses to the tune of USD 1.4 to 1.7 billion or more losses this fiscal year. IndiGo and SpiceJet have already reported losses of ₹1,064.30 crore and ₹789 crore respectively in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, as per PTI reports.
Speaking at an industry event in Mumbai, Kapil Kaul, CEO for South Asia at CAPA said that financial fitness is a fundamental criterion of operating globally and India is the only country where technically insolvent companies can expand and continue to operate.
Speaking at an industry event in Mumbai, Kapil Kaul, CEO for South Asia at CAPA said that financial fitness is a fundamental criterion of operating globally and India is the only country where technically insolvent companies can expand and continue to operate.
"Going by the global practice, the airlines have the ensure that they have at least 4-6 months of cash reserves when no revenue is coming in while their air operator permits are also renewed every year, while in India, the AOP comes for renewal only after 5-odd years," the CAPA CEO said.
"Going by the global practice, the airlines have the ensure that they have at least 4-6 months of cash reserves when no revenue is coming in while their air operator permits are also renewed every year, while in India, the AOP comes for renewal only after 5-odd years," the CAPA CEO said.
“We don't have a financial assessment. We do have it only when the airlines are in almost the last stage of operations. So through a structure of policy-making, you need to ensure that 4-6 months of cash, depending upon the size of the business, must be fundamental in terms of operating. If you don't have that (the framework) we will continue to have a sick industry," he added as quoted by PTI.
“We don't have a financial assessment. We do have it only when the airlines are in almost the last stage of operations. So through a structure of policy-making, you need to ensure that 4-6 months of cash, depending upon the size of the business, must be fundamental in terms of operating. If you don't have that (the framework) we will continue to have a sick industry," he added as quoted by PTI.
He also emphasized that if such a practice is not adopted at this stage when some of the airlines are infusing capital through various funding instruments, everything in the circle will go out of hand.
He also emphasized that if such a practice is not adopted at this stage when some of the airlines are infusing capital through various funding instruments, everything in the circle will go out of hand.
Kaul noted that the airline industry was unviable even before the emergence of the pandemic as barring one, no other airline had the cash on hand for more than 15 days of operations, PTI reported.
Kaul noted that the airline industry was unviable even before the emergence of the pandemic as barring one, no other airline had the cash on hand for more than 15 days of operations, PTI reported.
"Covid had an unprecedented impact on the sector, which nobody was prepared for, resulting in USD 7-8 billion of losses. This fiscal we will be looking at USD 1.4-1.7 billion losses or possibly more," the CAPA CEO said.
"Covid had an unprecedented impact on the sector, which nobody was prepared for, resulting in USD 7-8 billion of losses. This fiscal we will be looking at USD 1.4-1.7 billion losses or possibly more," the CAPA CEO said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.