Capacit'e lnfra bags contract worth ₹203 crore from Ashar ventures
- The contract is for the construction of residential project Ashar Pulse, a 60 storied tower at Thane.
Construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd on 2 January has announced the company has received contract worth ₹203 crores from Ashar ventures.
The contract is for the construction of residential project Ashar Pulse, a 60 storied tower at Thane. The contract amount of ₹203 crore excludes GST and labour cess.
Commenting on the same, Rahul Katyal, Managing Director of Capacit'e said, “We are delighted to announce that Ashar Ventures have entrusted their trust and confidence in Capacit'e lnfraprojects Limited to undertake their super highrise 60 storied tower project - Ashar pulse at Thane."
"We remain confident of delivering the project within the stipulated timelines and to client satisfaction At Capacit'e, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients, both in public and private sector and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the Company, he added.
Earlier on 27 December, the company had received contract worth ₹695 crore order from Saifee Burhani Trust for the construction of Core and Shell work at sector 4 of SBUT project located at Ward C in Mumbai.
Prior to that, it bagged an order worth ₹117.20 crore from DLF Ltd for the construction of a mall in Goa. "Capacit'e Infraprojects Ltd has been a preferred construction company for leading corporates in India. In line with this thought, DLF entrusted responsibility for their mall project, Katyal had said.
Meanwhile, the company had reported a 15 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹22 crore during the September 2022 quarter on higher revenues. It had clocked a ₹19 crore net profit in the July-September period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the company said had said. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) for Q2 FY23 grew by 26 per cent to ₹84 crore compared to ₹67 crore in the second quarter of FY22.
(With inputs from PTI)
