Capacit'e lnfra bags contract worth 203 crore from Ashar ventures

Meanwhile, the company had reported a 15 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹22 crore during the September 2022 quarter on higher revenues. It had clocked a ₹19 crore net profit in the July-September period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the company said had said. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) for Q2 FY23 grew by 26 per cent to ₹84 crore compared to ₹67 crore in the second quarter of FY22.