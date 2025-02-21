Indian Railways has created a holding area for passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station to handle overcrowding situations after the stampede case in February, where 18 died and 15 people were injured, reported the news agency PTI.

According to the agency report, the Indian Railways have built these additional holding areas for passengers travelling to Prayagraj for MahaKumbh.

“Firstly, this holding area has been built to hold the additional number of passengers. Secondly, it is to make sure that passengers don't overcrowd the platforms, especially those going to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh,” the Chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, told the news agency.

The holding areas will have space to accommodate over 10,000 passengers at once. The station will have 15 unreserved ticketing counters, 10 automatic ticket vending machines, a ticket counter for women passengers and two passenger enquiry counters.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede According to multiple media reports, the New Delhi Railway Station stampede incident was the cause of dead of 18 people and another 15 people waiting to go to Maha Kumbh were injured due to the accident.

“18 people, including 14 women, lost their lives in the stampede that occurred yesterday around 10 PM at New Delhi Railway station,” a police official told the news agency ANI.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. as people waited to board trains for Prayagraj from New Delhi.

Mint reported earlier, citing Indian railways, that the authorities have decided to give ₹10 lakh each to the next of kin of the people who died at the stampede incident. Those who were subject to serious injuries will receive ₹2.5 lakh, and those with minor injuries will get ₹1 lakh, according to the report.