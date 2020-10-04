Capacity utilisation in major sectors to rise to over 50% in second half of FY21

NEW DELHI: Companies across sectors expect capacity utilisation to improve to more than 50% in the second half of the fiscal, and some even expect their revenues to grow sequentially as a result of this, showed a survey by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The survey covered chief executives of top 115 companies.

With easing of lockdown measures since the first week of May, companies in the automobiles, FMCG and other sectors have witnessed improvement in demand and most of them have increased production levels in the past two months, expecting robust sales in the festive season.

“For the first time since the advent of the pandemic in the country in early 2020, India Inc is now estimating a capacity utilisation of more than 50% in the second half of this financial year. The unlocking of almost all economic activities along with the reform and revival measures announced by the Government and RBI, have contributed to the gradual improvement in business sentiments in the second half of the current financial year," CII said in a statement issued.

With regard to consumer demand, 32% of the CEOs polled hoped for better prospects and another 27% expected no change when compared to the second of last year. However, only 31% of the CEOs expected their revenue growth to be in the positive territory in the second half of current financial year compared to last year.

“On exports, 40% of the CEOs expected better prospects on exports and 24% of then expect no change in prospects during second half of current year when compared to same period last year. Apart from the Agri-sector that has been in the positive territory there are now clear indications of a smart recovery in some sectors like automobiles, FMCG, consumer durables and construction equipment," the survey further added.

According to CII, the most promising sign is the turn-around in outbound shipments for the first time in seven months, with merchandise exports expanding by 5.3% in September as per the official trade data.

“In addition, weekly vehicle registrations continue to increase on a year-on-year basis in September, while weekly CMIE unemployment rate continued to decline and is now below the pre-lockdown levels. Google mobility indicators have also improved with a rise in workplace-related and grocery and pharmacy trips," said the statement.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via