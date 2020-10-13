Capex package expected to boost infra projects

However, it remains to be seen whether the additional ₹25,000 crore that is being made available can be fully utilized in the last two quarters of this year, especially given the restrictions on the proportion that can be spent in the last quarter, said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, ICRA. “The government of India’s capital spending in the first five months of FY21 stood at ₹1.3 trillion, which mildly trailed the year-ago level. Moreover, there was huge headroom left within the budgetary allocation of ₹4.1 trillion," she said.