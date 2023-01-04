Capex stirs in Q3, but is not broad-based yet

PUBLIC AND private sector firms announced projects worth a combined ₹6.1 trillion during the December quarter, up 44% year-on-year, the CMIE data showed. This was the highest in three quarters and the second highest since 2020. Capex announcements in the private space were even more robust, more than doubling in a year. Government sector project announcements were down around 70%.The overall capex pipeline in 2022-23 so far has now risen to nearly ₹15 trillion surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time for the first nine months of a fiscal year. “With deleveraging in the last few years and rising capacity utilization, the ground is favourable for private capex revival," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CareEdge. “Moderation in global commodity prices is another factor favourable for capex revival." However, she believes the pace of pick-up in private capex could be gradual amid the global slowdown and uncertain economic environment.

