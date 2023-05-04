Capgemini reports weaker revenue growth in Q1 of 20232 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Capgemini's quarterly revenue reached 5.73 billion euros ($6.35 billion), 10.9% above the first three months of 2022.
French IT consulting group Capgemini on Thursday reported weaker revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023 as compared with the year-ago period. The company cited a tense economic environment with clients adopting a wait-and-watch stance for the frail revenue.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×