Capital gains tax structure needs a relook: Revenue secretary

The capital gains tax regime prescribes the holding period for determining whether the gain made at the time of selling the asset is short-term or long-term. Short-term capital gain is taxed at a higher rate than long-term capital gain. The holding period and the tax rate differ as per asset classes whether it is property, movable assets like jewellery, listed shares and equity-oriented mutual funds or debt-oriented mutual funds. In certain assets like property, short term capital gain is taxed as per the income tax slab. Long-term capital gain from listed equity shares of more than ₹1 lakh attracts a 10% tax without the benefit of indexation or accounting for inflation.