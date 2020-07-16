NEW DELHI: Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said the government's capital infusion into three state-owned insurance companies--Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd, National Insurance Co. Ltd and United India Insurance Co. Ltd -- is credit positive for the insurers as their capital had significantly depleted over the last few years.

"The capital infusion is credit positive for the insurers, which are among the largest non-life companies in India's insurance market, because their capital has been significantly depleted by several loss-making underwriting years and significant top-line growth," Moody's said.

Last week, the Union Cabinet approved a plan to infuse ₹12,450 crore into the three state-run general insurers to help them meet minimum capital requirements, and put a planned merger of the three on hold. Of the total funds infusion plan, the government will release ₹9,950 crore in the current fiscal in tranches, including ₹3,475 crore immediately. The rest of the money has already been provided for the financial year 2019-20.

The government had said the proposed merger has been ‘ceased’ and the focus will be towards profitability of these companies. The decision to put the merger on hold came two years after it was proposed by former finance minister Arun Jaitley in 2018-19 union budget. The government had also planned to list the merged entity on domestic bourses.

“Focusing on the insurers’ profitability will ensure that the improvements in capital and risk management are maintained," Moody’s said.

The capital infusion into the insurers is critical to meet the minimum solvency ratio—or the excess of insurer’s assets over its liabilities—criteria set by the regulator. Insurers need to maintain a ratio of 150%, according to the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai).

Moody’s expects renewed focus on improving insurers’ risk management and profitability, post capital injection. “We expect the insurers to enhance their risk-based pricing and underwriting discipline to ensure organic capital growth and attract foreign reinsurance coverage, which will further aid capital adequacy," it said.

“Only after these actions are implemented, we believe the government's goal of listing the companies on the stock market will become feasible. The stock market listing itself brings in prospects of foreign ownership, which would diversify funding sources, reduce exposure to high-risk assets, enhance actuarial-led reserve and pricing and enhance the risk-based capital management," it said.

However, if after the capital injection the three insurers continue to write business on loss-making terms and profitable growth is not achieved, and their capital depletion and volatile regulatory solvency margins persist, this could put the plans to list the insurers at risk, Moody’s said.

