Capital markets in India have seen steady domestic flows: BoA's Balakrishnan

The capital markets in India have seen steady domestic flows leading to its ability to absorb large trades, come rain or shine, says Raj Balakrishnan, co-head India Investment Banking, Bank of America (BoA) in an interview. Balakrishnan, who has been with the firm for more than two decades, says the Indian economy is in fine fettle and there seems to be no reason why there won't be 6-7% real GDP growth for the next 5-10 years. Edited excerpts :

How do you see the deal flow this year?

This year is looking quite good. We got off to a good start with an mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcement, the Lodha qualified institutional placement (QIP) and British American Tobacco Plc (BAT) sell down in ITC. We also have a couple of initial public offerings (IPOs) which are filed out there. And then a number of others which are mandated, and literally every week, we have one or two IPOs we are invited to pitch for. So, lots of companies could look to have IPOs in the second half of this year. Then there is the follow-on capital raising that remains strong. There was a lot of sponsor-driven activity last year. And I think once again this year, going by the number of processes that are on, financial sponsors, both in terms of investing and in terms of exits, remain extremely active.

M&A activity has been muted. What would you attribute this to?

I would say that the one segment in which we have not seen that much activity is foreign strategics (companies) putting fresh capital in M&A. We are seeing lots of foreign strategics putting fresh capital in greenfield assets or in their own businesses. So, it's not that there's no FDI coming in, but inbound strategic M&A activity has been muted.

We saw global strategics monetising their stakes in India recently. Will this continue?

See, the cost of capital in the West has increased a lot while the Indian market has not seen such a steep increase. That has led to higher valuations in India versus valuations in the West. That is why for a western strategic doing an M&A deal in India is difficult today, because buying at these higher multiples (in India), when you are trading at a much lower multiple (back home), is difficult. And therefore, taking some money off the table is attractive.

But the animal spirits of corporate India is missing. We don’t see them investing enough even after the balance sheets have been cleaned up. What are your thoughts?

I would disagree with the perspective that animal spirits are missing. The lower investment seen in macro statistics is partly because the investment that you make today is no longer in physical assets. What are the businesses that are growing? In businesses such as e-commerce businesses that people are investing in, an investment you make in those businesses does not show up in investment statistics, it shows up as an expense. So, part of it is how the accounting works. One may ask, where are people investing. People are investing a lot. For example, in electronic manufacturing services, you've seen quite a lot of investment taking place. Similarly, you have major investments in semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs) and in lithium cell/battery manufacturing.

Your optimism about a lot of IPOs hitting the market this year and fund raising activity being buoyant also comes from the fact that capital markets have deepened in India. What are your thoughts on this?

Today, there's a lot of depth in the Indian market. And that's a function of what's happened with Indian retail. If you were to think about it, the mutual fund/ unit-linked insurance plan systematic investment Plan (ULIP SIP) flows is about $3 billion a quarter, and there is an additional $3 billion a quarter from Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and National Pension System (NPS), which have been absolutely steady. So, you've got $2 billion a month coming into the markets rain or shine. And that's created a huge pool of capital. Which is why when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out in the first half of last year, market didn't tank because Indian retail has become a counter cyclical buyer. When FPIs are pulling out, they put more money into mutual funds, and they buy directly as well. When FPIs come in, sometimes the flows into mutual funds have actually come down a little bit. So, the SIP flow is still there, but discretionary flow comes down. And that's what has made the Indian market so much more stable. And that's the beauty about where things are in India right now. That things are looking very good.

What are the risks to the Indian economy that keep you awake?

The economy is actually looking really good. Because if we were to think about it, globally, the rate hike cycle seems to have ended at least. And there's going to be a cut cycle. When that will start and how quickly, we don't know. But that's the direction the global economy is going in. From a geopolitical perspective, India's clearly in a sweet spot. There seems to be no reason why you won't have 6-7% real GDP growth for the next 5-10 years. Unless we do something to shoot ourselves in the foot, I think things are looking very good. And it looks very unlikely we will make any policy mistakes in the medium term.