Capital markets in India have seen steady domestic flows: BoA's Balakrishnan

Your optimism about a lot of IPOs hitting the market this year and fund raising activity being buoyant also comes from the fact that capital markets have deepened in India. What are your thoughts on this?

Today, there's a lot of depth in the Indian market. And that's a function of what's happened with Indian retail. If you were to think about it, the mutual fund/ unit-linked insurance plan systematic investment Plan (ULIP SIP) flows is about $3 billion a quarter, and there is an additional $3 billion a quarter from Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and National Pension System (NPS), which have been absolutely steady. So, you've got $2 billion a month coming into the markets rain or shine. And that's created a huge pool of capital. Which is why when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out in the first half of last year, market didn't tank because Indian retail has become a counter cyclical buyer. When FPIs are pulling out, they put more money into mutual funds, and they buy directly as well. When FPIs come in, sometimes the flows into mutual funds have actually come down a little bit. So, the SIP flow is still there, but discretionary flow comes down. And that's what has made the Indian market so much more stable. And that's the beauty about where things are in India right now. That things are looking very good.