CapitalMind CEO Deepak Shenoy calls houses, most cars a ‘terrible investment’; here's why5 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 02:07 PM IST
- In a tweet, the CEO wrote, This buy vs rent will never go away, as if its some kind of religion. No one cares. Most people want that warm fuzzy feeling of ownership, so buying is good. Like a car.
Rents in India’s technology hub of Bangalore have nearly doubled since the start of last year, making it the country’s hottest residential market. Landlords in the city, often referred to as India’s Silicon Valley, now charge the highest proportion of their property’s value as rent, edging out financial centre Mumbai, according to data from market researchers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×