Capitals of NE states to be connected to rail network by 2023: Railway Board

Yadav further informed that the attempts to connect every part of Jammu and Kashmir to the railway are underway at full speed, and the Katra-Banihal rail link project is likely to be completed by December 2022."This is a very difficult project and there are a lot of hardships in the last phase because it requires the construction of a large number of tunnels and bridges. Work on the last stretch of 111 kilometres from Katra to Banihal is in progress and the project is targeted to be completed by December 2022," he said.