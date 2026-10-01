‘Capt Smit Machchhar is a Hero’: PM Modi hails brave FlyDubai pilot for ‘averting great tragedy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, who was stabbed by his colleague with the intention of crashing the plane with over 170 passengers, as a hero.

“Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO,” Modi wrote in an X post. “In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.”

The prime minister also said that Capt Machchhar's “valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.” — “India is proud of Captain Machchhar.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What happened on FlyDubai flight FZ1073? ⌵ On FlyDubai flight FZ1073, one pilot stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to crash the plane, which was carrying over 170 passengers. A passenger and crew members intervened, helping to stabilize the aircraft and perform an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. 2 Who is Captain Smit Machchhar? ⌵ Captain Smit Machchhar is an experienced pilot for FlyDubai, with over 13 years of commercial aviation experience and 9,750 total flying hours. He had previously spent 11 years with an Indian airline before joining FlyDubai. 3 Why did the co-pilot stab Captain Machchhar during the flight? ⌵ The motive for the co-pilot's attack on Captain Machchhar remains unclear, but it has been suggested that he intended to crash the plane, prompting immediate intervention from passengers and crew to prevent a disaster. 4 How did passengers and crew respond during the crisis on the plane? ⌵ During the crisis on FlyDubai flight FZ1073, passengers and crew members stormed the cockpit to subdue the attacker after the aircraft began to plunge rapidly, ultimately preventing a mid-air disaster. 5 What recognition has Captain Smit Machchhar received after the incident? ⌵ Captain Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero by leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his bravery and courage in averting a major tragedy despite being seriously injured.

“Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hailed the Indian pilot for his “extraordinary bravery”. l

“My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery,” Netanyahu wrote. “Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster.”

What had happened? A pilot of a jet carrying more than 170 passengers to Tel Aviv stabbed his colleague, Captain Smit Machchhar, and tried to crash the plane.

The catastrophe was narrowly avoided after a passenger and members of crew stormed the cockpit of the FlyDubai plane that had taken off in Dubai and managed to stabilize the jet, after it plunged more than 14,000 feet (4,300 meters) in less than 30 seconds at almost the speed of sound.