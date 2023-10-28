Indian Cricket team batter and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just known for his patient captaincy but he is also a prudent businessman.

However, a viral video of Dhoni has revealed another surprising side of him--Captain Cool also has expertise in the stock market. In an event in Bengaluru, Dhoni was seen sharing his opinions on the stock market. Looking at the video it is clear that he is sitting among stock market experts. In response to a question, Dhoni quips and says, "These people are happy that my portfolio is down 8% in the past two days. These people say one day that today there is strong support for Nifty at 19300 and it will go up. But the next day Nifty comes to 18800". After Dhoni's witty response on stock market advisor, laughs spread around the room.

The video has garnered more than 77,000 likes and 628 likes.

Several users on the internet were surprised by Dhoni's knowledge about options.

One user wrote, "High chances that our captain Cool is a great trader too, after all, it's all about keeping your nerves together, be it cricket or trading".

"Wow. I am actually surprised he has knowledge about options," wrote another user.

"MS Dhoni inspiration idol love emotion for millions of people," a user wrote.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!