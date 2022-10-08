Purchasing a new car is everyone's dream but what if you crash it before it reaches home. A video went viral on social media of a brand new Tata Nexon who crashed into series of parked bikes while parking the car. The video was shared on Twitter by Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd.) with the caption, "What a grand arrival home?"

The CCTV footage was of a residential society. It showed a resident who brought his new Tata Nexon car in the society gate. While driving in, he misjudged the lane and crashed into a series of parked two-wheelers.

Later, it also tilted. Here, it looked like the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes. As per the date in the CCTV footage, the incident happened on Thursday.

After the video was shared on social media, it went viral. Till now, the video has got 2,406 retweets, 16,379 likes and more than 800,000 views on Twitter.

Many social media users flooded the comments section with some users found the accident tragic, some made fun of the driver and others tried to come up with an explanation on how this accident must have happened.

One user wrote, "People have issues switching to automatics. The creeping function can be controlled only with brakes. In manuals, additional control in the form clutch pedal is available. In automatics, only the right leg must be employed. No role for the left leg." Another user also claimed that the driver was a female. “Since many are confused with he/she, Driver is she," he wrote. Some other wrote, “Man who opened the gate was wrong, bcz why he opened it. Why he was not driving? Why he hadnt stop by coming in front of car, just standing like a spectator, shame on this man. All the fault has done by this man and people blaming innocent woman." Another user said, “How he arrived from showroom to Home, I am curious"

Another user wrote, "It is poor driving. The driver took a sharp left turn too close to the corner, instead of going a little further and making the turn from the centre. The bikes were covered by the guard post, so they were not in the view of the driver."

Some other wrote, “I feel bad for the two wheeler owners. I have seen many RTO where the inspector take money and the driving school person helps the driver to pass the test. I personally failed once because I did not go through driving school. So people with less experience pass driving test."