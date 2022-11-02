CAQM holds meeting with NCR districts to take stock of implementation of GRAP stage-III

NEW DELHI :Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday held a meeting with implementing agencies of NCR districts of Haryana, Rajasthan and UP to take stock of implementation of stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in NCR.
The meeting was in continuation of yesterday’s review meeting with Delhi to take stock of the implementation of stage III of GRAP.
“The NCR districts were reiterated to enhance the implementation of Stage I, II and III under GRAP with stringent actions including heavy penalties against gross defaulters flouting the Statutory Directions of the Commission," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a press release.
The review meeting was primarily focused on enhancement of water sprinklers including use of fire tenders, round-the-clock mechanical sweeping of roads, augmentation and increased utilization of smog guns at Construction & Demolition (C&D) sites.
“Effective waste management, improved vigilance against waste burning and strict penal actions, ensuring use of only approved cleaner fuels in industries, enforcing ban on mining activities, issuance of challans against vehicles not running with PUCC, stringent actions against dust generating activities, and drive against the use of coal in tandoors were also discussed in the meeting," the ministry added.
“A positive impact and improvement is likely to be seen in the air quality of NCR in the coming days because of effective steps and stringent actions taken under GRAP", said VK Soni, Member of the GRAP Sub-Committee.
CAQM had held an emergency meeting on October 29, 2022 to address the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR and ordered the implementation of Stage III of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.
The commission had also asked the citizens to cooperate in implementing GRAP. “Choose a cleaner commute – share a ride to work or use public transport or walk or cycle. People, whose positions allow working from home, may work from home. Do not use coal and wood for heating purpose. Individual house owners may provide electric heaters (during winters) to security staff to avoid open burning. Combine errands and reduce trips. Walk to errands wherever possible."
