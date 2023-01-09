CAQM holds urgent review meeting as Delhi’s air quality drops further

SWATI LUTHRA, NEW DELHI :With Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking at 434 on Monday as per the 4 PM AQI Bulletin, Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held an urgent review meeting with officials from NCR State Governments and Pollution control boards.
SWATI LUTHRA,NEW DELHI :With Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking at 434 on Monday as per the 4 PM AQI Bulletin, Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) held an urgent review meeting with officials from NCR State Governments and Pollution control boards.
“State Government representatives/ Chairpersons and Member Secretaries of NCR PCBs/ DPCC were impressed upon the need to implement the provisions of GRAP in the field with greater vigour to prevent further deterioration of air quality as well as to bring the overall AQI of Delhi down from the current ‘Severe’ level.
“State Government representatives/ Chairpersons and Member Secretaries of NCR PCBs/ DPCC were impressed upon the need to implement the provisions of GRAP in the field with greater vigour to prevent further deterioration of air quality as well as to bring the overall AQI of Delhi down from the current ‘Severe’ level.
The need to deploy inspection teams in adequate numbers to ensure GRAP implementation was also reiterated," said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The need to deploy inspection teams in adequate numbers to ensure GRAP implementation was also reiterated," said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The officials assured that they will review the implementation of GRAP and further intensify the pollution control and mitigating measures including prevention of open burning to reduce the contribution of different sources which has led to sudden spike in the overall AQI of Delhi.
The officials assured that they will review the implementation of GRAP and further intensify the pollution control and mitigating measures including prevention of open burning to reduce the contribution of different sources which has led to sudden spike in the overall AQI of Delhi.
On 6 January, 2023, CAQM re-invoked the Stage-III measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
On 6 January, 2023, CAQM re-invoked the Stage-III measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The measures include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work and the closure of stone crushes and mining activities in the Delhi-NCR region due to chilling cold and deteriorating levels of air pollution in the national capital.
The measures include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work and the closure of stone crushes and mining activities in the Delhi-NCR region due to chilling cold and deteriorating levels of air pollution in the national capital.
The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.
The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.