CAQM intensifies efforts to ensure enforcement and compliance of directions

NEW DELHI :Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas has intensified its efforts to ensure enforcement and compliance of its directions, said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a press release on Friday.
The forecast of the average Air Quality index (AQI) of Delhi is to be in ‘Poor’ and ‘Very Poor’ categories due to the unfavorable climatic and meteorological conditions that prevail in NCR during winters and the incidents of farm fires.
“The commission has been informing and sensitizing all stakeholders (industrial houses, commercial establishments, construction agencies, State Govt. / GNCTD agencies, ULBs in NCR and public at large) about the preventive, mitigative and restrictive actions required to be taken under the GRAP. Stage-I and Stage-II of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were invoked by the Commission on October 05, 2022 and October 19, 2022 respectively," the ministry added.
The Commission also issued a comprehensive ‘Policy to curb air pollution in NCR’ along with statutory directions, advisories and orders for appropriate measures by various agencies concerned.
“The standard approved fuel list for NCR bans use of heavily polluting fuels like coal, Furnace Oil etc. Biomass fuels with stricter emission norms have however been permitted in NCR, outside the territorial jurisdiction of GNCTD considering the huge availability and need to promote environmentally sustainable use of biomass. The Commission in association with the State Governments has launched a drive for shifting all industries in NCR to cleaner fuels as per approved list," the ministry said.
The Commission issued closure directions to 45 coal based industrial units in Rajasthan. 32 coal-based units (9 in Haryana and 23 in UP) have been closed down permanently. 48 units (8 in Haryana and 40 in UP) have temporarily suspended their operations till these units are converted to approved fuels.
The Commission also intensified incognito field inspections through Flying Squads towards better enforcement and monitoring of compliance of all relevant air pollution related statutes and guidelines.
“The focus of incognito inspections at this stage has been on compliance of statutory directions of the Commission particularly for use of only “approved fuels" in NCR; adherence to emission standards in industries and effectiveness of Emission Control Devices (ECD); enforcement and effectiveness of dust control measures in C&D activities and road projects; enforcement of regulations on use of DG Sets; and effective actions as per the GRAP," the ministry said.
