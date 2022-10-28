CAQM intensifies efforts to ensure enforcement and compliance of directions

“The standard approved fuel list for NCR bans use of heavily polluting fuels like coal, Furnace Oil etc. Biomass fuels with stricter emission norms have however been permitted in NCR, outside the territorial jurisdiction of GNCTD considering the huge availability and need to promote environmentally sustainable use of biomass. The Commission in association with the State Governments has launched a drive for shifting all industries in NCR to cleaner fuels as per approved list," the ministry said.