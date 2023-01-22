NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Sunday invoked actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) after the overall air quality of the National Capital deteriorated suddenly, rapidly and unanticipatedly with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking 407 as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI increased 113 points from Saturday’s 294. The Sub-Committee met today to take stock of the situation.

“During the meeting it was noted that the sudden and steep dip in air quality parameters in last 24 hours in the region which moved the overall AQI of Delhi into the ‘Severe’ category is an aberration as the forecasts predict immediate improvement with the overall AQI to move into ‘Very Poor’ category from tonight itself," the ministry added.

As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, there is a strong indication that the overall air quality of Delhi will start improving, with a downward trend of average AQI already visible, and is likely to fluctuate largely between ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’ categories in the coming days.

The sub-committee comprehensively reviewed the air quality scenario and other relevant aspects during the meeting. They decided that ongoing actions implemented under Stage-II of GRAP along with Stage-I will continue and it is not considered necessary to invoke Stage-III of GRAP at this moment, the ministry said.

The agencies responsible for implementing measures under the GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to intensify pollution control and mitigating measures under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP in the entire NCR to prevent deterioration of air quality.

The Sub-Committee is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly, the ministry added.