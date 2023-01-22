CAQM invokes actions under GRAP as Delhi’s air quality deteriorates2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 08:52 PM IST
- The AQI increased 113 points from Saturday’s 294. The Sub-Committee met today to take stock of the situation
NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Sunday invoked actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) after the overall air quality of the National Capital deteriorated suddenly, rapidly and unanticipatedly with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking 407 as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×