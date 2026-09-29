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CAQM modifies GRAP rules: Here’s what you need to know about new Delhi-NCR restrictions

CAQM has modified GRAP rules for Delhi-NCR, extending curbs on older vehicles to Sonipat and moving some bus restrictions to GRAP-1. Exemptions for certain goods vehicles have also been removed, while construction norms have been expanded.

Prabhakar Jha
Published29 Sep 2026, 10:30 PM IST
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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has modified the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) framework for Delhi-NCR, bringing several restrictions into effect at different stages of worsening air pollution, PTI reported.

Among the major changes, restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or older light motor vehicles under GRAP-3 have been extended to Sonipat in Haryana. The revised framework also brings some restrictions on inter-city and inter-state buses into GRAP-1, while removing an exemption for certain goods vehicles carrying essential commodities under GRAP-3 and GRAP-4.

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The changes come as Delhi prepares for the winter pollution season. The Delhi government has separately announced its Winter Action Plan 2026-27, which includes additional curbs on vehicles, construction activity, office timings and traffic.

Also Read | Delhi to restrict older vehicles registered outside city from November 1

Here's what you need to know about the new GRAP restrictions:

Sonipat added to GRAP-3 restrictions

Under the modified framework, restrictions on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below-standard light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) under GRAP-3 will now also apply in Sonipat.

Earlier, these restrictions covered Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Bus restrictions move to GRAP-1

Under GRAP-1, inter-city and inter-state buses from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and adjoining states, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, will not be allowed to enter Delhi-NCR unless they are electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel vehicles.

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Earlier, this restriction was implemented only from GRAP-2.

The exemption for BS-IV and below goods vehicles carrying essential commodities under GRAP-3 and GRAP-4 has been removed.

Also Read | GRAP-I restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR

Construction and demolition rules expanded

CAQM has also expanded the scope of its directions governing construction and demolition activities. The rules, which include online monitoring and registration requirements for projects with plot areas of 500 sq metres or more, will now cover urban areas, controlled areas, development areas, industrial areas and zones, and highway corridor zones across NCR states.

What Delhi's separate Winter Action Plan says

Alongside the revised GRAP framework, Delhi's Winter Action Plan includes several other measures.

From October 1, the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' campaign will be intensified at 500 petrol pumps equipped with ANPR systems.

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From November 1, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards will not be allowed to enter the city. CNG and electric vehicles will be exempt.

GRAP is triggered in stages in the national capital amid deteriorating air quality.

About the Author

Prabhakar Jha

Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More

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