CAQM modifies GRAP rules: Here’s what you need to know about new Delhi-NCR restrictions

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has modified the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) framework for Delhi-NCR, bringing several restrictions into effect at different stages of worsening air pollution, PTI reported.

Among the major changes, restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or older light motor vehicles under GRAP-3 have been extended to Sonipat in Haryana. The revised framework also brings some restrictions on inter-city and inter-state buses into GRAP-1, while removing an exemption for certain goods vehicles carrying essential commodities under GRAP-3 and GRAP-4.

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The changes come as Delhi prepares for the winter pollution season. The Delhi government has separately announced its Winter Action Plan 2026-27, which includes additional curbs on vehicles, construction activity, office timings and traffic.

Also Read | Delhi to restrict older vehicles registered outside city from November 1

Here's what you need to know about the new GRAP restrictions: Sonipat added to GRAP-3 restrictions Under the modified framework, restrictions on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below-standard light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) under GRAP-3 will now also apply in Sonipat.

Earlier, these restrictions covered Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Bus restrictions move to GRAP-1 Under GRAP-1, inter-city and inter-state buses from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and adjoining states, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, will not be allowed to enter Delhi-NCR unless they are electric, CNG or BS-VI diesel vehicles.

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Earlier, this restriction was implemented only from GRAP-2.

The exemption for BS-IV and below goods vehicles carrying essential commodities under GRAP-3 and GRAP-4 has been removed.

Construction and demolition rules expanded CAQM has also expanded the scope of its directions governing construction and demolition activities. The rules, which include online monitoring and registration requirements for projects with plot areas of 500 sq metres or more, will now cover urban areas, controlled areas, development areas, industrial areas and zones, and highway corridor zones across NCR states.

What Delhi's separate Winter Action Plan says Alongside the revised GRAP framework, Delhi's Winter Action Plan includes several other measures.

From October 1, the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' campaign will be intensified at 500 petrol pumps equipped with ANPR systems.

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From November 1, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards will not be allowed to enter the city. CNG and electric vehicles will be exempt.

GRAP is triggered in stages in the national capital amid deteriorating air quality.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.

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