CAQM regularly monitoring stubble burning incidents in NCR and Punjab

The DCs also elaborated the steps taken regarding utilization of available machinery, IEC activities, extending assistance to the ex-situ projects in their districts, and interaction with the farmer communities. They further informed that a strict vigil is being kept on the burning incidences. “Haryana, Punjab and U.P. assured that with effective implementation of action plan, utilization of the CRM machinery, effective public campaign and strict enforcement, they would ensure substantial reduction in crop burning incidents this year," the ministry said.