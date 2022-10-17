CAQM regularly monitoring stubble burning incidents in NCR and Punjab

NEW DELHI :Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) is regularly reviewing the position to contain the problems arising out of farm fire incidents in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Punjab, said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a press release on Monday.
The Commission has been actively monitoring paddy residue burning events from 15th September 2022 onwards in the states of Punjab, Haryana and 8 NCR Districts of U.P. The current year has seen a reduction from 3431 to 1695 fire counts as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
The review meetings with 23 District Collectors / District Magistrates (DMs) of Punjab, 22 DMs/ DCs of Haryana, and 8 DMs/ DCs of NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) was held recently regarding the preparedness and implementation of action plan for Prevention and Control of Paddy Straw Burning in 2022.
“During the review meetings, the DCs/ DMs briefed about their preparedness and informed that they conducted meetings at their levels as well as with the nodal officers and will ensure that there is a substantial reduction in the number of stubble burning cases in their respective districts," the ministry added.
The DCs also elaborated the steps taken regarding utilization of available machinery, IEC activities, extending assistance to the ex-situ projects in their districts, and interaction with the farmer communities. They further informed that a strict vigil is being kept on the burning incidences. “Haryana, Punjab and U.P. assured that with effective implementation of action plan, utilization of the CRM machinery, effective public campaign and strict enforcement, they would ensure substantial reduction in crop burning incidents this year," the ministry said.
About 31,700 Custom Hiring Centres and cooperatives are set up in Punjab, Haryana and UP (NCR) and more than 2 lakh CRM Machinery is available for utilization.
“The state governments were advised that the monitoring/enforcement mechanism as envisaged in the plan of action at the State level/ District level/ Sub-divisional level/ Cluster and Village level must be effectively utilized," the ministry added.
