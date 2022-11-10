CAQM, scientific institutions come together to fight air pollution in Delhi-NCR

After detailed technical and financial evaluation and appraisal, the commission has approved seven proposals including Autonomous Drone Swarm Framework for real time air quality monitoring, AI tool to be used for vehicle counting, and DSS for air quality management in Delhi and bordering districts.
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) along with scientific institutions is working fortowards prevention, control and abetment of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a press release on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) along with scientific institutions is working fortowards prevention, control and abetment of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a press release on Thursday.
After detailed technical and financial evaluation and appraisal, the commission has approved seven proposals including Autonomous Drone Swarm Framework for real time air quality monitoring, AI tool to be used for vehicle counting, and DSS for air quality management in Delhi and bordering districts.
After detailed technical and financial evaluation and appraisal, the commission has approved seven proposals including Autonomous Drone Swarm Framework for real time air quality monitoring, AI tool to be used for vehicle counting, and DSS for air quality management in Delhi and bordering districts.
The first project is about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) tool for vehicle counting by uploading the CCTV footage on Cloud Platform by CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The first project is about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) tool for vehicle counting by uploading the CCTV footage on Cloud Platform by CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The project will use Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) tool for vehicle counting by uploading the CCTV footage on Cloud Platform. This will help in preparing the air pollution emission inventory with the help of vehicle count for urban centers. The different range of traffic density will be used for training of AI Tool for vehicle counting. CCTV Footage of 24 hours of different road section will be uploaded for training the AI Tool," the ministry added.
“The project will use Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) tool for vehicle counting by uploading the CCTV footage on Cloud Platform. This will help in preparing the air pollution emission inventory with the help of vehicle count for urban centers. The different range of traffic density will be used for training of AI Tool for vehicle counting. CCTV Footage of 24 hours of different road section will be uploaded for training the AI Tool," the ministry added.
The second project addresses Vehicular Traffic Induced Road Dust Re-suspension with Science & Technology (S&T) based Action Plans for Air Quality Improvement in Delhi NCR by CSIR-NEERI, Delhi and CSIR - Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Delhi
The second project addresses Vehicular Traffic Induced Road Dust Re-suspension with Science & Technology (S&T) based Action Plans for Air Quality Improvement in Delhi NCR by CSIR-NEERI, Delhi and CSIR - Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), Delhi
“The objective of the proposed study is to improve the Air quality of Delhi NCR by addressing vehicular induced road dust with scientific and technological based action plans," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The objective of the proposed study is to improve the Air quality of Delhi NCR by addressing vehicular induced road dust with scientific and technological based action plans," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The third project is an Autonomous Drone Swarm Framework for Real Time Air Quality Monitoring and Pollutant Quantification in NCR hotspots by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, Punjab
The third project is an Autonomous Drone Swarm Framework for Real Time Air Quality Monitoring and Pollutant Quantification in NCR hotspots by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, Punjab
“The objective of the project is to develop an AI based technique for flying drones in a specified trajectory with minimal human intervention for real-time air quality monitoring specifically for the pollutants viz. SO2, NO2, PM 2.5 and PM10. The data will be useful to provide information about exact pollutant concentration, on ground, spatial, temporal, altitudinal and seasonal variation of pollutant concentration at particular area/location in Delhi NCR vis-à-vis prediction of air quality scenario which help in optimization of control strategy," the ministry said.
“The objective of the project is to develop an AI based technique for flying drones in a specified trajectory with minimal human intervention for real-time air quality monitoring specifically for the pollutants viz. SO2, NO2, PM 2.5 and PM10. The data will be useful to provide information about exact pollutant concentration, on ground, spatial, temporal, altitudinal and seasonal variation of pollutant concentration at particular area/location in Delhi NCR vis-à-vis prediction of air quality scenario which help in optimization of control strategy," the ministry said.
Fourth project is the Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management in Delhi and its Bordering Districts in the National Capital Region by IITM, Pune
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fourth project is the Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management in Delhi and its Bordering Districts in the National Capital Region by IITM, Pune
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“The objective of the study is to provide quantification of the local, regional, and distant emission sources and provide possible emission reduction strategies to avoid forthcoming air pollution events in Delhi and the eight bordering districts, namely Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Baghpat, and Rohtak, on a daily basis," the ministry added.
“The objective of the study is to provide quantification of the local, regional, and distant emission sources and provide possible emission reduction strategies to avoid forthcoming air pollution events in Delhi and the eight bordering districts, namely Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Baghpat, and Rohtak, on a daily basis," the ministry added.
Fifth project is about the Trial of Ambient Air Purification System (APS) in a Market Place in Delhi NCR by SASTRA University, Thanjavur
Fifth project is about the Trial of Ambient Air Purification System (APS) in a Market Place in Delhi NCR by SASTRA University, Thanjavur
“The objective of the project is to carry out trial by deploying the novel Air Purification System (APS) at a market place in Delhi/NCR to reduce harmful exposure to the people and to reduce AQI by at least 25 to 50% in the target area. This is a filter less technology based on Aerodynamics having no Ionization, high voltages or consumable and suitable for hotspots and exposure reduction, capable for distributed deployment with no adverse impact on Urban Aesthetics," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“The objective of the project is to carry out trial by deploying the novel Air Purification System (APS) at a market place in Delhi/NCR to reduce harmful exposure to the people and to reduce AQI by at least 25 to 50% in the target area. This is a filter less technology based on Aerodynamics having no Ionization, high voltages or consumable and suitable for hotspots and exposure reduction, capable for distributed deployment with no adverse impact on Urban Aesthetics," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sixth project is Under-actuated Filterless Air Cleaner Retrofit for Rolling Stock and Vehicles by IIT Delhi and Swachh.io
Sixth project is Under-actuated Filterless Air Cleaner Retrofit for Rolling Stock and Vehicles by IIT Delhi and Swachh.io
“The proposal is about demonstration of Filterless Air Cleaner by retrofitting in buses to use their aerodynamics to clean air using filterless separators (horizontal cyclones). It has low operation cost with provision of standalone solar power for stationary operation," the ministry added.
“The proposal is about demonstration of Filterless Air Cleaner by retrofitting in buses to use their aerodynamics to clean air using filterless separators (horizontal cyclones). It has low operation cost with provision of standalone solar power for stationary operation," the ministry added.
Seventh project is about the Evaluation of Retro-fitment of 2-Wheeler & 3-Wheeler Auto-rickshaws with Electric Drive as an option for improvement in air quality in NCR by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Seventh project is about the Evaluation of Retro-fitment of 2-Wheeler & 3-Wheeler Auto-rickshaws with Electric Drive as an option for improvement in air quality in NCR by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“The proposal is about prototype development on various mounting on vehicles including system level trials and testing. Two and three wheelers will be retrofitted by mechanical and electrical integration of retrofit kit. Retrofitted vehicles will be deployed for usage and run time data will be collected," the ministry said.
“The proposal is about prototype development on various mounting on vehicles including system level trials and testing. Two and three wheelers will be retrofitted by mechanical and electrical integration of retrofit kit. Retrofitted vehicles will be deployed for usage and run time data will be collected," the ministry said.
The successful completion of study will generate evidence based on thorough scientific evaluation of retro fitment of two/three wheelers.
The successful completion of study will generate evidence based on thorough scientific evaluation of retro fitment of two/three wheelers.
The projects are aimed at developing better capabilities for air quality monitoring/ demonstrating field implementable solutions/ technologies, for the Commission to bolster its fight against the air pollution menace of NCR.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The projects are aimed at developing better capabilities for air quality monitoring/ demonstrating field implementable solutions/ technologies, for the Commission to bolster its fight against the air pollution menace of NCR.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Specific time limits along with budgetary allocations have also been set for each of the projects to be carried out for identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality of NCR.
Specific time limits along with budgetary allocations have also been set for each of the projects to be carried out for identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality of NCR.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.