CAQM warns of legal action in case of violation of pollution-curbing norms in NCR

New Delhi: In a bid to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR in the coming days, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has urged all concerned stakeholders including industries and project proponents of construction and demolition (C&D) sites to strictly follow its statutory directions. The commission has also warned of prosecution along with the imposition of penalties in case of violation of its directions.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a statement on Saturday said that violations and non-compliance of the directions issued by are being viewed very seriously.
“CAQM will make every effort towards strict enforcement of its statutory directions and orders. Violations and non-compliance of the directions issued by the commission air pollution control rules/ regulations are being viewed very seriously. The commission in case of gross violations will not only pass closure orders but will also impose environmental compensation (EC) and initiate prosecution." it said.
It has also advised the state implementing agencies including state pollution control boards (SPCBs) and DPCC to ensure compliance and strict implementation of the directions, said a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
“Citizens have also been advised to strictly follow steps highlighted in the citizen charter in each stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) earnestly in the coming days," it said.
The 40 inspection teams or flying squads constituted by the commission are under directions to intensify inspections, supervise and rigorously monitor enforcement and compliance of statutory directions issued by the commission to ameliorate the air quality of Delhi-NCR, the statement said adding that these flying squads will conduct surprise inspections and field level incognito checks at industrial units, C&D sites, commercial and residential units, air pollution hotspots among others.
These flying squads will widely cover all parts of the Delhi-NCR to track down violators and report the details to the commission for stringent actions against them, it said.
As on October 14, more than 8,580 sites were inspected by the CAQM flying squads and closure directions have been issued to 491 defaulters flouting the statutory directions of the commission, including 110 in Delhi, 118 in Haryana (NCR), 211 in Uttar Pradesh (NCR) and 52 in Rajasthan (NCR).
