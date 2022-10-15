CAQM warns of legal action in case of violation of pollution-curbing norms in NCR

New Delhi: In a bid to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR in the coming days, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has urged all concerned stakeholders including industries and project proponents of construction and demolition (C&D) sites to strictly follow its statutory directions. The commission has also warned of prosecution along with the imposition of penalties in case of violation of its directions.

