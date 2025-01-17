Traffic came to a standstill on the Delhi-Meerut expressway after a car caught fire near Ghazipur on Friday evening. Visuals shared online showed flames pouring out of the windows as onlookers filmed the incident.
This is not the first time that a car has caught fire on road. In November 2024, a fire broke out in a moving car in New Delhi's Dwarka Sector-1. According to PTI, two people who were present in the car at the time of the incident escaped unhurt. Visuals showed the vehicle completely gutted in fire.
(With inputs from agencies)
