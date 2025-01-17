Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Car catches fire on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghazipur | Watch video

Car catches fire on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghazipur | Watch video

Livemint

  • A car caught fire on the Delhi-Meerut expressway in Ghazipur, bringing traffic to a complete standstill

Car catches fire on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghazipur | Watch video

Traffic came to a standstill on the Delhi-Meerut expressway after a car caught fire near Ghazipur on Friday evening. Visuals shared online showed flames pouring out of the windows as onlookers filmed the incident.

This is not the first time that a car has caught fire on road. In November 2024, a fire broke out in a moving car in New Delhi's Dwarka Sector-1. According to PTI, two people who were present in the car at the time of the incident escaped unhurt. Visuals showed the vehicle completely gutted in fire.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.