Car dealer duped of 1.5 crore in Lamborghini deal

A luxury car dealer in Punjab's Ludhiana was duped of ₹1.5 crore by three men on the pretext of selling a Lamborghini car to him. The accused, instead of completing the deal, sold the same car to another Delhi-based car dealer, according to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. The police have booked three men ( Hitesh Abrol, director of a Buddhewal-based firm, Mandeep Singh Chawla of Sarabha Nagar, and Dalbir Singh of Delhi) for fraud.

The FIR was lodged by Gurbir Singh of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, who is a car dealer. He said he wanted to buy a Lamborghini (PB10HP0073) car, owned by Abrol, one of the directors of Allied Multimetal and Alloys Private Limited.

He said he had contacted the accused to buy Lamborghini in February. He said the deal was settled at ₹2 crore of which he had transferred ₹1.5 crore to the accused by RTGS on February 16.

Singh said he went to take the delivery car to the company's office but one of the accused kept making excuses.

Thereafter, Singh came to know that the accused had sold the car to some other dealer though he had already paid ₹1.5 crore . following which he approached the police.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh told the daily the FIR has been registered under Section 406 and 420 of the IPC and efforts are on to arrest the three accused.

