A father-daughter duo was saved from drowning on Sunday evening by the people present there when their car plunged into Lodhia Kund waterfall near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, reported ANI. In a viral video a red car can be seen skidding over a rock surface edge and plunging into the waterfall. The harrowing incident occurred in Simrol, some 60 kilometres from Indore. A girl and her father fell into the waterfall along with the car. The girl was inside the car, and his father was trying to open the front gate of the car which was fast rolling down. In the viral video, a man close to the pool can be seen jumping in the waterfall and swimming towards the car, from where screams of a young girl could be heard. "I went to Lodhiya Kund waterfall with my four friends on Sunday evening. When we were returning, we heard people shouting there. I saw a car rolling down towards the waterfall, and a man was trying to open the car's gate as a girl was stuck in the car. The car and the man both fell into the waterfall," Sunil Mathew, 26, who works in a private firm told ANI.

“When I saw that the man who fell into the water could not come out, I jumped in to save him. I rescued him, but the girl was stuck in the car. After that, some people on the other side stepped in and rescued the girl. Both father-daughter were saved," Mathew added.

Mathew said he is happy that both father and daughter were saved.

Mathew claimed there were no police personnel present at the accident spot near the waterfall. He further said people visiting the Lodhia Kund waterfall were carrying their vehicles to the top of the waterfall by going off-roading.

Meanwhile, Sunil Mehta, Superintendent of Police (Rural) said the incident took place due to the negligence of the driver, reported PTI.

"The car was negligently parked very close to the pool of the waterfall. We have learnt that the car started rolling after its trunk was closed forcefully and then fell into the pool of the waterfall," PTI reported quoting the SP

