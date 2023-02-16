A video is doing rounds on social media where a car can be seen doing stunts on the national highway and then overturning after crashing into the divider. The video is reported to be from Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway and the car seems to be completely destroyed in the incident.

"Drive safe guys: Live road accident video on Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway, Swift car crashed into divider while doing stunt on the road," a user named Tarun said while sharing the video.

Drive safe guys: Live road accident video on Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway, Swift car crashed into divider while doing stunt on the road. pic.twitter.com/MYs7hjijol — Tarun  🇮🇳 (@dreamthatworks) February 16, 2023

The driver of the car is reportedly injured in the incident and is currently being treated at the nearest hospital. According to the eye-witnesses, the driver was from the Amritsar district of Punjab and received head injuries in the accident. The driver claimed that the accident occurred due to a tyre-burst, but the eye-witnesses said he was performing stunts and was trying to race with another car.

The video is shared widely across all social media platforms with users expressing discomfort at the way the driver of the car was performing stunts on the national highway. The users pointed out that such sort of irresponsible driving is also dangerous for other people on the road.

Here's how social media reacted:

“About 5 second after the car begins to wobble and the crash. Why did the driver not apply breaks in that duration? Is it impossible at that speed?," one user said. “Violations of Traffic Rule is a CRIME ABROAD BUT ITS A “Status Symbol" in our INDIA," said another.

“Sudden applying brakes at that speed will topple the car and can be fatal," a user explained why the car toppled. “Good smooth roads .....Price to pay if not driving cautiously," said another.