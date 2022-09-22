Car owners are now selling off their vehicles earlier than usual: Report

“When compared to India’s counterparts in Germany, the USA, and France, India has a high percentage of used cars that are more than four years old. However, the Indian market for used cars is rising. The average car age has reduced by 33% from six years in FY2010-2011 to four years in FY2021-2022. Cars in India change hands five times during their entire lifecycle before being scrapped. The average age of a car is substantially lower in the United States, where the average number of car owners until abandonment is 10."