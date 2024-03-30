News
Car sales cooling in March may be just a sign of things to come
Summary
- The slowdown in March signals the beginning of a period of subdued passenger vehicle sales from the new fiscal year starting April, industry experts said, adding it may prompt automakers to lower production volumes.
New Delhi: Car sales slowed in March as key festivals such as Navratri that boost purchases fall in April this year, apart from the high base effect of the last two years’ record sales.
