Car sales cooling in March may be just a sign of things to come

“The second point to note is that the industry witnessed a growth rate of 8% in the previous calendar year, compared to a robust 22% in the year before. Now, the high base effect is going to come into play, and we will head towards low single-digit growth for the current year. Lastly, stock levels across the industry are reported to be either normal or slightly higher. At Hyundai, because of our newly-launched Creta, however, deliveries are ongoing and stock levels are only at three weeks," Garg explained.