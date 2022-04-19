Car, SUV prices in Delhi may go up as govt considers road tax hike

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The prices of cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles in Delhi may go up as the transport department proposes a hike in road tax of some categories of vehicles, official sources said on Monday.
The prices of cars, SUVs and commercial vehicles in Delhi may go up as the transport department proposes a hike in road tax of some categories of vehicles, official sources said on Monday.
The proposal for raising road tax on specific categories of vehicles has been forwarded by the transport department to the finance department, they claimed.
The proposal for raising road tax on specific categories of vehicles has been forwarded by the transport department to the finance department, they claimed.
The road tax on private vehicles in Delhi is presently up to 12.5 per cent depending on fuel type and price range.
The road tax on private vehicles in Delhi is presently up to 12.5 per cent depending on fuel type and price range.
In its annual budget 2022-23, the Delhi government's Transport Department has set the target to collect around
₹2,000 crore from various taxes and fees.
In its annual budget 2022-23, the Delhi government's Transport Department has set the target to collect around
₹2,000 crore from various taxes and fees.
Meanwhile, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has increased prices of its entire model range, between 0.9 per cent to 1.9 per cent, with immediate effect.
Meanwhile, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has increased prices of its entire model range, between 0.9 per cent to 1.9 per cent, with immediate effect.
The company, which currently sells a range of vehicles from Alto to S-Cross, said it has taken the decision to hike prices due to an increase in input costs.
The company, which currently sells a range of vehicles from Alto to S-Cross, said it has taken the decision to hike prices due to an increase in input costs.
The weighted average price rise, with effect from April 18, in ex-showroom prices (New Delhi) across models is 1.3 per cent, it added.
The weighted average price rise, with effect from April 18, in ex-showroom prices (New Delhi) across models is 1.3 per cent, it added.
MSI has already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 per cent from January 2021 to March 2022, owing to constant increase in input costs.
MSI has already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 per cent from January 2021 to March 2022, owing to constant increase in input costs.
Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs, the auto major had stated in regulatory filing earlier this month.
Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs, the auto major had stated in regulatory filing earlier this month.
With prices of various essential commodities like steel, copper, aluminium and precious metals going up, automakers have been hiking prices on a regular basis to offset the impact.
With prices of various essential commodities like steel, copper, aluminium and precious metals going up, automakers have been hiking prices on a regular basis to offset the impact.
Last week Mahindra & Mahindra hiked vehicle prices by 2.5 per cent, entailing an increase of up to
₹63,000.
Last week Mahindra & Mahindra hiked vehicle prices by 2.5 per cent, entailing an increase of up to
₹63,000.
Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased prices of its entire model range by up to 4 per cent from April 1.
Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased prices of its entire model range by up to 4 per cent from April 1.
Luxury carmakers Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have also announced price hikes recently.
Luxury carmakers Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have also announced price hikes recently.