You may have to pay fines if you try to wash your car in the Capital City amid the water crisis. Delhi Education Minister Atishi has notified that fines will be imposed on people who wash cars with pipes or overflowing water tanks.

“Illegal water connections at construction sites and at commercial establishments will be disconnected," the minister in Arvind Kejriwal’s Cabinet said while adding that she had “issued directions to crackdown on wastage of water and illegal water connections".

“Use of domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes" will also be fined, she said. She also added that 200 teams of Delhi Jal Board would “hit the ground" to combat the ongoing water crisis.

“There is an acute heat wave in Delhi and a shortage of water supply since Haryana is not releasing Delhi’s share of water. Under these circumstances conservation of water becomes extremely important," says an official statement shared by the Delhi minister who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board.

“However, it has been seen that there is serious wastage of water in many parts of Delhi. There are also illegal connections taken by construction sites and commercial establishments, from water supply meant for domestic use. There is a need to crack down on this misuse of water," the statement added.

The Delhi Jal Board teams shall be deployed from 8 AM on May 30 and shall impose a fine of ₹2,000 on anyone found wasting water. The teams shall also disconnect any illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments.

Netizens react

Many social media users have reacted to Atishi’s notification. “Are we allowed to take bath from shower or use Jacuzzi for relaxation?" one user asked in apparent jest. “It seems that in the coming days, there is bound to be chaos over water in Delhi," posted another.

“Good initiatives.... drinking water should to save/ preserve and also peoples should avoid to misuse drinking water," reacted one user.

“Almost 80 percent of homes in East Delhi have illegal submersibles. They pay off bribe to officials and officials turn a blind eye to it. There is a house being made, even before plaster they installed submersible and wasting water Just to get clean water at the end," reacted another.

