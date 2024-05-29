Car wash in Delhi: You may have to pay fines amid ‘serious wastage of water’ in Capital City; netizens react
Fines will be imposed in Delhi for washing cars with pipes or overflowing water tanks amid the water crisis. Illegal water connections at construction sites and commercial establishments will be disconnected to combat water wastage, as announced by Delhi Education Minister Atishi.
You may have to pay fines if you try to wash your car in the Capital City amid the water crisis. Delhi Education Minister Atishi has notified that fines will be imposed on people who wash cars with pipes or overflowing water tanks.