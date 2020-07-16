Carbon ‘subsidy’: how policy favours polluters

The study, a working paper published by the US National Bureau of Economic Research, looks at data from 48 countries and 163 industries to estimate carbon subsidies. The trade policies of these countries are found to be giving industries an effective “subsidy" of $85 to $120 per tonne of emissions, or $550 billion to $800 billion per year. More polluting industries pay lower import taxes, whereas cleaner ones face higher tariffs and quotas, the study finds.