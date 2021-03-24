Carbonated beverages set to clock 10% growth in March quarter

Akshay D'Souza, chief marketing officer at Bizom said that carbonated drinks which were out of favour in the years prior to the pandemic have found resonance as consumers drank these to ‘feel good’, and this reflected in the growth for the category. “The other beverage categories just seem slightly behind carbonated drinks right now but it's just a matter of time before their consumption starts to soar. With schools, colleges and businesses increasingly returning to in-person, there are some strong tailwinds ahead for this sector to drive consumption even higher in the upcoming quarter & we can expect a stellar quarter ahead," said D’Souza.

