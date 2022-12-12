Carboplatin increases cure rate, survival of triple negative breast cancer: Study

The results were hailed by oncologists worldwide as immediately practice defining. Carboplatin will now be routinely offered as part of pre-operative chemotherapy regimen to women with TNBC which is the most aggressive type of breast cancer. Given that TNBC constitutes about 30% of breast cancer in India and about 45% of breast cancer in women younger than 50 years, the implications of this result are very important.

