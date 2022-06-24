Card tokenization deadline extended till 30 September

“The industry stakeholders have highlighted some issues related to implementation of the framework in respect of guest checkout transactions. Also, the number of transactions processed using tokens is yet to gain traction across all categories of merchants. These issues are being dealt with in consultation with the stakeholders and to avoid disruption and inconvenience to cardholders, the Reserve Bank has today announced extension of the said timeline of 30 June by three months to 30 September," RBI said. The industry should utilize this time to prepare all stakeholders to be ready for handling tokenized transactions, implement an alternate mechanism to handle all post-transaction activities related to guest checkout transactions, and also create awareness about the process of creating tokens and using them to undertake transactions, RBI said.