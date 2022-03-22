This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cardiologist at Delhi hospital sacked after death of 3 patients
1 min read.06:05 PM ISTPTI
The professor, who was working on contractual basis at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in east Delhi, was terminated from service after the death of three patients with heart blockage earlier this month on orders from the Delhi Secretariat
NEW DELHI :
An associate professor of cardiology, who was working on contractual basis at Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, has been "terminated" from service after the death of three patients with heart blockage earlier this month, officials said.
He was sacked on orders from the Delhi Secretariat, a senior official said.
Action against the doctor was initiated on March 10 before a four-member committee was set up to review the matter, officials said.
The professor, who was working on contractual basis at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in east Delhi, was terminated from service after the death of three patients with heart blockage earlier this month on orders from the Delhi Secretariat, the official said.
Hospital authorities remained tight-lipped on the matter.
