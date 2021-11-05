Care Ratings Debt Quality Index remains stable in October

Care Ratings Debt Quality Index (CDQI) denotes the quality of debt that can be interpreted over time and juxtaposed with other developments in the financial sector. The CDQI captures, on a scale of 100 (index value for the base year FY12), whether the quality of debt is improving or declining. Intuitively an upward movement indicates improvement in quality of debt benchmarked against the base year. As it is contemporary with minimum time lags, the health of the debt and credit markets is encapsulated on a near-real-time basis, the rating agency said.